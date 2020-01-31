news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Seiyiri, (UWR), Jan. 31, GNA – Residents of the Seiyiri community in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region have appealed for a classroom block and furniture to accommodate the Junior High School (JHS) pupils.

They said the primary school pupils were accommodated in a facility originally constructed for Day Nursery pupils some years back.

The community therefore appealed to stakeholders, benevolent individuals and Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) to help provide the school with additional classrooms and infrastructure to accommodate the pupils graduating to the JHS level.

Mr Francis Jato, a former Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) Secretary for the school made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana news Agency at the community.

He said the community had provided sheds under which teaching and learning were conducted for some of the primary pupils and the JHS students due to the lack of classrooms.

Mr Jato also noted that the school was not benefiting from the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), which discouraged some children of school going age from going to school.

He said other children also walk long distances to schools in adjoining communities that were benefiting from the GSFP.

He, however, said the children were not able to go to school in those communities during the rainy season due to the deplorable state of the roads.

Mr Jato said the school currently had a population of about 130 pupils and seven teachers, adding that more children could be enrolled if the needed facilities were provided and added to the beneficiaries of the GSFP.

Mr Salia Abudu, the Assembly Member for the Boli Electoral Area said the community was also bedeviled with lack of electricity, was hindering the development of the community.

He said the lack of electricity in the community would also affect the effective operation of the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) facility in the community.

Mr Abudu appealed to the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to take pragmatic steps to solve the education and electricity problems in the area.

Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Momin, the Wa MCE assured the community that the Assembly would fix both the electricity and educational challenges of the community as soon as possible.

GNA