By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi Asafo (WN) Sept 25, GNA - Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi- Waiwso, has donated items worth GH¢ 24,000.00 towards the construction of a 400 seater lecture hall at Sefwi Asafo nursing training college.

The items included 25 packets of roofing sheets, 30 boxes of nail and 30 pieces of cups.

The Member of Parliament, together with the Sefwi- Waiwso Municipal Chief Executive Mr Louis Owusu Agyapong, had earlier donated 150 bags of cement and five trips of sand at the start of the project, which was initiated by the community members.

Dr Afriyie advised the students to be disciplined and take their lessons seriously in order to pass their internal and licensure Examinations.

He said the training of health professionals was the only way to supplement health care delivery in the country and that he was committed to help improve upon the infrastructure base of the school to enhance teaching and learning.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament paid a working visit to an abandoned health facility at sefwi Asawinso and sefwi Asafo E-Block, which contractors have moved to site to complete the projects.

He expressed satisfaction about the progress of work and asked the contractors to complete the project on time.

GNA