By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Asanta (WR), Oct. 21, GNA - The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Nursing Training College at Asanta, in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has held its 12th matriculation for a total of 301 students.

Madam Ellen Opoku Boamah, Principal of the College, who administered the matriculation oath, said a total of 780 students applied to the institution but only 301 were shortlisted due to limited facilities.

She said one hundred and sixteen students were offered admission to pursue nurse clinical assistant; 75 were offered registered general nursing; 85 registered for midwifery; whiles 25 were offered post basic midwifery.

The Principal said the College has been performing well in both external and licensure exams and that the institution is currently leading over 100 nursing and midwifery training colleges in the country.

She called on the matriculants to be of good behaviour by obeying the rules and regulations of the College and urged them to avoid bad company.

Madam Opoku said the school does not have direct financial support for students and students with financial challenges were allowed to pay their fees by installments.

She advised the students to be security conscious and always seek permission before going out of campus.

