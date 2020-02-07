news, story, article

Hiawu-Besease (Ash), Feb. 07, GNA – The Campaign to Promote Civic Education (CPCE) a local NGO in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, has inaugurated civic education clubs in two junior high schools at Hiawu-Besease.

The clubs, made up of 20 pupils and teachers each, from the Methodist and Municipal Assembly (M/A) Junior High Schools in the town, is aimed at equipping the children with skills and knowledge to be agents of change in their schools and community.

Mr Ken Atta Boakye, President of the NGO, said it was important to inculcate in children early, their civic responsibility as citizens and the need to lead a responsible life in society.

He said children were assets and they were very useful in the attitudinal change agenda of every society.

It was therefore important to teach them early the spirit of volunteerism, law abiding and care for one another, patriotism and other positive cultural values that would help shape their character to become responsible leaders in the future.

Mr Boakye stressed the need for the people in the community to revive the spirit of communal labour and undertake development initiatives that would help improve their living conditions.

He appealed to the pupils to take their education serious and study hard so as to climb higher the educational ladder, to be able to contribute meaningfully to societal development.

