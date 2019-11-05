news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA

Oyoko (Ash), Nov. 5, GNA - The School of Dispensing Optics, the premier optical training school in West Africa located at Oyoko in the Ashanti Region, has embarked on a community sensitization on eye care, to boost optical health among community members.

The house-to-house education formed part of the celebration of the School’s hall week and was a way of creating a strong presence in the community, whiles also executing their social responsibility as trainee eye care professionals, to impact on preventive eye care which would help boost eye health.

They educated the inhabitants to take very good care of their eyes and report eye issues, especially with children, early enough to hospital for prompt medical intervention, since early detection goes a long way to save the sight.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Oyoko on the sidelines of the progamme on Monday, Mr Stephen Frimpong, President of the School Representative Council (SRC), said the exercise was aligned with the theme chosen for the hall week–“Making a positive impact, a shared responsibility”.

“We are also using the occasion to deepen awareness of the school’s dire infrastructure needs, a situation crippling the School’s effort to expand intake and give learning opportunities to more of the country’s youth to train and scale up expertise in preventive eye care in the country”, he added.

Mr Kofi Boakye, the Principal of the School at a press briefing, said the lack of infrastructure was hindering the school from becoming the first class international eye-care training/resource centre.

He said in spite of the school’s huge contribution to the eye-care human resource base in the country and beyond, the school has no on-campus hostel facility as well as a limited space for lecture halls, since its inception in 200.

The situation restricting intake was also creating student insecurity and disrupting lectures as some of the students who returned late to their hostels after studying on the campus, were often attacked by robbers on their way.

Mr Boakye called on stakeholders and philanthropists especially those within the eye-care education and services delivery sector of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), to come to the aid of the school.

He also invited the public to the matriculation and graduation ceremony slated for Friday November 8, 2019, to help support the school complete the construction of a 600-bed capacity hostel and 70 seating capacity lecture hall.

Other activities embarked upon during the Hall week celebration included a launch and clean-up exercise, inauguration of the Ghana Optician Students Association (GOSA), inter-halls quiz and sports competition, among others.

GNA