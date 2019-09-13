news, story, article

Bagri, (U/W), Sept. 13, GNA - The Bagri Junction M/A Primary School in the Lawra Municipality of the Upper West Region is in dire need of a Kindergarten (KG) and Junior High School (JHS) blocks to save the pupils from having classes under trees.

The school from KG to JHS is presently managing with two number, three unit classroom blocks and a dilapidated community initiated three unit classroom block serving pupils from three communities including; Tabier, Orbile and Konwob.

With rains at the peak, the school is suffering from overcrowding as they could no longer hold classes under trees.

Naa Sebastian Saabom, the Chief of Tabier has therefore made a passionate appeal to the Lawra Municipal Assembly during a town hall meeting to come to the aid of the school with two number, three unit classroom blocks for the KH/JHS to address the situation.

Timothy Danwone, a Unit Committee member from Bagri Electoral Area said the two functional three unit classroom blocks were constructed with funding from the Nelson Mandela Birthday Fund and the HIPC fund in 008.

He appealed for the extension of electricity to the school to promote the teaching and learning of ICT.

Mr Martin Domotiere Bomba-Ire, the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the Member of Parliament, Mr Anthony Karbo had requested list of communities that needed KG blocks in order for him to assist.

He said he would therefore liaise with the Municipal Education Office to include; the Bagri Junction M/A School to the list of communities that needed the KG blocks such that they could benefit. while the Assembly made plans to get another block for the JHS.

Mr Salifu Issifu Kanton, Executive Director of Community Development Alliance (CDA) noted that regular town hall meetings would help to bring governance to the doorstep of the people and also promoted accountability and community participation.

The CDA Executive Director said it also ensured understanding amongst the Assembly Secretariat and the people leading to cooperation and development.

Mr Kanton commended the MCE for availing himself to respond to the concerns from the people, adding that it was a sign of good leadership.

The Lawra Town Hall Meeting was organised by the Assembly with support from CDA and the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) under the project.

The Town Hall Meeting is an activity under a social accountability project being implemented by CDA with support from the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)

