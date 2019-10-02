news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA

Sefwi- Akontombra (W/N), Oct. 2, GNA - A total of sixty-eight tertiary students in the Sefwi- Akontombra District of the Western North Region have received government scholarship to further their education.

Mr Yawson Amoah, the District Chief Executive who made this known to the GNA, said the District Assembly received a total of GH¢100,700.00 and disbursed it to 68 beneficiary students, made up of 55 males and 13 females.

The District Chief Executive said the scholarship covered tuition fees of the students offering various programmes at both public and private universities, nursing training colleges and colleges of education with some pursuing Law degrees.

Mr Amoah said the Assembly through the scholarship Secretariat received more than 90 applications and upon scrutiny and interviews, 68 were selected.

Mr Amoah said the amount each beneficiary received ranged between GH¢1,000 and GH¢5,000.00 depending on the programme of study and stated that it was subject to yearly renewal based on their academic performance.

He commended the government and the scholarship Secretariat for decentralizing the scholarship scheme to cater for students in deprived districts.

Mr Amoah advised parents to continue to give the necessary assistance to their children so that they would concentrate on their studies and asked the students to take their studies seriously since the renewal of the scholarship was based on their performance.

Miss Paulina Armah, a beneficiary, who is pursuing Masters of Business Administration (MBA) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on behalf of the beneficiary students commended the government for the decentralization of the scholarship Programme.

She also thanked the Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra, Mr Alex Tetteh and the District Chief Executive Mr Yawson for the roles they played in getting the scholarship which she said was the first of its kind in the Akontombra District.

She promised that they would do their best by studying hard to benefit from the next scholarship and advised the youth in Cocoa growing areas to make education their topmost priority since that was the only way they could guarantee their future.

