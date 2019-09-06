news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA – The Sanneh Institute, an African Centre for advanced Christian-Islam studies is established in Ghana to promote inter-religious engagement in the country and the region.



The Institute is a research, religion and society, as well as a Christian initiated and led, multi-faith, scholarly community set to help advance inter-faith research and engagement in the country and the region.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mrs Vicentia Quartey, the Operations and Communications Manager of the Sanneh Institute explained that the independent institute affiliated to the University of Ghana, is dedicated to the equipping and resourcing of religious leaders, scholars and academic institutions and the wider African society through advanced inquiry.

On the vision leading to the establishment of the institute, Professor John Azumah, the Founding Director according to the statement said: “People of different faiths are intended for each other for reasons far deeper than those of casual companionship.

“The Sanneh Institute has come to help harness through constructive engagements in research, education and knowledge sharing, the inherent values and virtues of the major religions in Ghana, and Africa, for the good of society,” he added.

Borne out of a longstanding vision to establish an African Centre for the advanced study of Islam and Christianity, the Sanneh Institute is uniquely positioned to provide academic leadership in raising a new generation of religious figures with theological humility and intellectual curiosity in the other, the statement said.

It said the Institute also seeks to resource academic institutions in the advanced study of religion through curricula design, faculty development, transfer of research and academic writing skills and provide consultancy for policy makers and civil society institutions and organisations on matters in religion and its intersections with society.

The Sanneh Institute is named after the late Professor Lamin Sanneh, Mr D. Willis James, a Professor of Missions and World Christianity at Yale Divinity School and a professor of History at the Yale University.

The statement explained that the late Prof Sanneh was a Gambian national who taught at the University of Ghana in the mid 1970’s.

The statement quoted his own words as: “We made great friends at the university, and through them we got to know and love Ghana; which became our spiritual home”.

The Institute, therefore, was a tribute to Professor Sanneh’s distinguished contribution to scholarship in the missions and histories of Islam and Christianity in Africa.

It commenced work in July 2019, and would be formally inaugurated on Saturday February 29, 2020 in the University of Ghana.

The ceremony would be preceded by a three-day international academic conference from February 26 to 28 on the theme, “Territoriality and hospitality from Christian, Islam and other perspectives.”

