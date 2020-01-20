news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akim Aboabo (E/R), Jan 20, GNA - SAMOTRUST Company Limited has completed and handed over a six-classroom block with auxiliary facilities that included; Information Communication Technology equipment to the Birim Central Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.

The completed building for the Akim Aboabo Salvation Army Primary School, also has facilities such as an office, a library centre and a storeroom.

The project was awarded to the Company in August 2019 and completed in December 2019 at the cost of GH¢450,000.

It was funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund.

Mr Samuel Ofori, the Managing Director of SAMOTRUST Company, officially handed over the facility to the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Victoria Adu at Akim Aboabo.

Speaking at the event, Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, the Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, said education was of paramount importance to the Government, which was determined to ensure development of infrastructure countrywide to accommodate children of school going age.

Mr Benjamin Cudjoe, the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education, called for proper maintenance of the school building for future generations to also benefit from it.

In a related development, Alhaji Awusu Issaka, the New Patriotic Party Chairman for Akim Oda Constituency, presented a 32-inch NASCO television to the school and said it was to help keep the students to be abreast with national issues.

The MCE, Madam Adu, warned against stealing of school property and stressed that anybody arrested for the illegal act would face the law.

Nana Owusua Akoto IV, the Queen mother and Krontihene of Akim Aboabo, and other prominent personalities graced the occasion.

