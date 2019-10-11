news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA – The Rotary Club of Accra, Cantonments (RCAC), in collaboration with the “Back to School from the Street Foundation” on Friday donated books and stationery to the Kuntunse D/A and M/A Basic schools.

The items, worth GH¢6,000.00, included exercise and text books, mathematical sets, pens, pencils, and crayons.

The donation was part of the Club’s projects to contribute to the welfare of deprived communities, groups and institutions for 2019.

Ms Judith W. Kormle, the President of the RCAC, said the gesture was to give back to society what they had gained directly and indirectly from it.

The beneficiary schools were selected after the Club identified challenges they faced with regards to teaching and learning materials.

The classes that benefitted were kindergarten one, class one and Junior High School One.

“We thought it wise to add to what their parents provided them as they stepped into new levels of studies,” she said.

Ms Kormle gave an assurance that the Club was going to deliberate on how best to support the schools to meet their challenges.

She appealed to corporate bodies to assist the Club in its efforts at supporting the less privileged and touching more lives.

Mr Rahim Banda, an Actor and Advocate with the Back to School from the Street Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation aimed at supporting needy children with learning materials, said the support was to motivate the children to soar higher in life irrespective of their financial background.

“I just want the children to know that there is no shame in attending a school in a deprived community. What is important is to learn hard and become better people in future,” he said.

Ms Grace Theodora Annan-Kuofi, the Human Resource Manager of the Ga West Municipal Education Office, expressed gratitude to the Club and Foundation for their benevolent gesture.

She appealed to other organisations and individuals to help repair the leaking roofing of the school and provide them with furniture.

Ms Jennifer Amponsah, the Acting Headmistress of the School, disclosed that most of the children came from deprived homes, hence lacked the relevant learning materials.

She said the items, therefore, would improve teaching and learning and provide some comfort for the children.

To enhance the teaching of Information and Communication Technology, she appealed to corporate institutions and individuals to help connect the school to the national electricity grid to enable them to use the computers.

Ms Amponsah also appealed for ceiling fans for the classrooms, which were usually warm due to overcrowding.

