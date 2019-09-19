news, story, article

By Fawzia Seidu, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 19, GNA - Mr Kusi Boadum Evans, Regional Coordinator for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Region for Free Senior High School(FSHS) has called on authorities in charge of the school placement system to resolve issues pertaining to the portal for smooth self-placement.

He said the resolution centre at the Ridge Experimental Primary and Junior High School (JHS) could not access the placement list on the portal to authentically verify the pupil’s placement form and assist others for self-placement.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Kusi said, the exercise at the centre started on Monday 9th September 2019, and had so far attended to 807 pupils for self-placement as at Wednesday.

He said there was no response from the computerised directorate in Accra which was beyond his capacity to place anybody in any school, but could only process self-placement form and other complaints.

Mr Kusi stated that instructions received from above ordered that ‘’No head of school should unilaterally change or place any student on a track or residential status’’he stated.

Mr Kusi stressed that, the centre was faced with challenges of low placement on the system, complaints from parent for the change in schools and residential status from day to boarding.

He recommended that placement directors should resolve the low portal system to give access to pupil from afar to change their status without difficulties.

Mr Micheal Osei Banso, Assistant Headmaster of the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) also in aninterview stated that, parents went to the school to plead for their wards to become boarding students adding that their outfit could not offer such assistance.

He said they sympathised with the parents, but could only advise them to follow the necessary procedures.

GNA