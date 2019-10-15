news, story, article

By Thomas Darko



Nyankpala, Oct. 15, GNA - The Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, has urged students to report any form of sexual abuse perpetrated by lecturers on them as the institution’s rules prohibit it.

Professor Ayum Teye observed that sexual abuse had been one of the problems faced by tertiary institutions, as revealed in the latest BBC investigative piece dubbed “sex for grades” which recorded some instances of sexual harrassment by lecturers of tertiary institutions.

He said this in a statement read on his behalf by Professor George Nyarko, Principal for Nyankpala campus of the UDS, during the 27th matriculation of the University.

The matriculation ceremony, which was held simultaneously across all UDS campuses (Tamale, Nyankpala, Navrongo and Wa), saw a total number of 9,476 students out of over 19,000 applicants, formally accepted into the University.

Professor Nyarko revealed that out of the 9,476 students, 3,728 of them were admitted to Tamale campus, popularly known as Dungu campus having the largest number of fresher men and women for this year’s admission followed by WA, Nyankpala and Navrongo campuses.

He cautioned the freshers against indiscipline, saying “let me remind you that the UDS like any other institution or organization is governed by rules and regulations”.

He stressed on the student handbooks which served as guidelines to them on campus and entreated them to utilize it to its fullest in order to avoid offending the rules and regulations of the university.

“These are meant to guide your conduct and activities in the university and I hope you are all aware that there are also sanctions associated with the violation of these rules and regulations to ensure the enforcement of discipline in the university,” he added.

Professor Nyarko further admonished the matriculates to contribute their quota to enhance the image of the university, by participating fully in all activities and be committed to their studies.

He advised the students to be vigilant and security conscious while on campus, and report suspicious activities to university authorities.

The ceremony was attended by officials of the university including, Deans of various faculties, various heads of departments, senior hall tutors as well as the SRC president, parents and guardians.

