By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Namoo (UE), Jan 28, GNA - The Council and Board of Directors of the Regentropfen College of Applied Sciences, located at Namoo in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, has appointed Professor Agnes Atia Apusigah, Development Sociologist, as its Vice President.

Professor Apusigah was the Dean of Faculty of Education of the University for Development Studies (UDS) until her retirement, when she took a post-retirement appointment at the College as part of her contribution to her community.

She holds a PhD in Cultural Studies with Curriculum Studies from the Queen's University at Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Her research focus was on Gender/Women Studies, Political Economy of Africa Development, Educational Reform and Policy Development, Civil Society and Endogenous Development.

As a foundation Dean of the Faculty of Education of UDS, Professor Apusigah played leading roles in the establishment of Gender Programmes in UDS and the establishment of the Faculty of Education, Law and Business Studies.

Speaking to the media about her vision for the College, which is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and affiliated to the UDS, Professor Apusigah said her ambition was to take the institution to the next level by positioning it strategically and developing new programmes that would be attractive and novel not only in Ghana, but of international interest.

“In this Information Communication and Technological age, the world is driven by technology and we need Programmers, Engineers, Software Developers and Marketers among others to help accelerate the growth of the country. The Management of the College under my leadership will build the capacity of the Business students to write professional examination alongside with Diploma and Degree Programmes”.

Human Resource Development and Research, the Professor indicated, was another area she would collaborate with the management of the College including other development partners to strengthen. “There are a lot of research issues in this part of the world such as gender, education, health, environment and agriculture which need to be addressed and we will build the skills among faculties and leadership of the College, to research into such pertinent issues for the overall development of the region and the nation”, she stressed.

She stated that apart from working with other development partners to transform and develop the Health Centre of the College into a fully-fledged health facility to help train Physician Assistants and Nurses, the Business and Career Development Centre (BCDC) of the College, which empowers students to generate their own business ideas and implement them, would also be strengthened.

The College was established by Rev. Fr. Dr. Moses Asaah Awinongya, SVD, through the Regentropfen Education Foundation with support from Stiftung Regentropfen – Bildung zum Leben and other sponsors such as Steyler Bank of the Society of Divine Word in Germany and Bild hilft e.V Germany among others.





The College, also a member of African-German Entrepreneurship Academy (AGEA), collaborates with the Florida A&M University and has a good library and modern students’ hostel, moderate school fees and flexible payment schedules.

GNA