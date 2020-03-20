news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, March 20, GNA - The Regent University Team has emerged among the six top finalists in the Boston Regional Finals of the Hult Prize, after competing against 40 other universities.

The Team qualified after successfully breaking through a pool of over 300,000 applications received for the competition from 121 countries across the globe.

The Hult Prize is an annual start-up competition for budding young social entrepreneurs emerging from the world's universities with a winning prize of $1,000,000.

The top six finalists included Boston University (USA), Regent University College of Science and Technology (Ghana), University of South Dakota (USA), Duke University (USA), St. Olaf University (USA), Augustana University (USA).

This was contained in a statement issued in Accra by Mr Benjamin Larbi, the Acting Head, Communications Unit, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

The competing teams this year were presented with the challenge of building bold businesses that have a positive impact on the planet.

It said the Regent team, named Team Verdant, presented as its project an eco-friendly organic herbicide.

“Team Verdant’s organic herbicides is an eco-friendly solution to stop the harmful effects of inorganic herbicides on human health and the environment”, said MsTheresa Quartey, a member of the team.

“We have really worked hard to get this far, and we will work harder to make this product a success”, she added.

The Boston Regional Summit was held virtually, as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

It said participating teams are required to submit six minute video pitches for their projects, with a PowerPoint presentation and supporting documents.

The Judging panel reviewed the video pitches, PowerPoint presentations and supporting documents and selected the top six finalists. The selected Top Six were called via Skype for a face-to-face questions and answers session.

Members of Regent’s Team Verdant include, Mr Cyrus Barrow, Accounting & Information Systems; Ms Theresah Quartey, Psychology & Human Development; Mr Derrick Ofori, Management with Computing; and Mr Tijani Mohammed, Computer Science.

“We congratulate the Regent team, and wish them all the best in the final stage of the competition,” it said.

