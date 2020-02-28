news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - Regent University College of Science and Technology has been ranked the second best private University in Ghana by the Webometrics Ranking of World University, January 2020 edition publication.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, also known as Ranking Web of Universities, is a ranking system for the world's universities based on a composite indicator that takes into account both the volume of the Web content (number of web pages and files).

It also takes into account the visibility and impact of these web publications according to the number of external inlinks (site citations) they received and it is published by the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) in Madrid.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Benjamin Larbi, the Communications Officer of Regent University, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the publication ranked more than 28,000 Higher Education Institutions worldwide.

Regent University College of Science and Technology was ranked the second best private university in Ghana and 8th University overall in Ghana, it said.

Among the private universities in Ghana, Ashesi University was ranked first, followed by Regent University College of Science and Technology, and Garden City University.

Overall, the University of Ghana topped the ranking of Universities in Ghana, followed by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, in second place, and University of Cape Coast in third place.

Established in 2004, Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions, offering every six months, an independent, objective, free, open, scientific exercise for providing reliable, multi-dimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world.

The Webometrics Ranking measures institutions according to four metrics: namely; Presence: Public knowledge shared, Visibility: Web contents Impact

Transparency (Openness): Top cited researchers, number of citations from Top 110 authors (excl. top 10 outliers)

Excellence: Top cited papers, number of papers amongst the top 10% most cited in each one of the 26 disciplines of the full ranking database.

GNA