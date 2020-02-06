news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA



Zuarungu, Feb. 6, GNA - The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has started training teachers in the Upper East Region in basic first aid skills and management.

The month-long training would equip basic school teachers and School Health Committees with skills to voluntarily respond to emergencies and disasters in their schools.

The GRCS is carrying out the training, expected to cover the entire Region, in collaboration with the School Health Education Programme (SHEP).

Mr Paul Wooma, the Regional Manager of the GRCS, at one of such trainings at Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District for teachers from Adakura, Afhegra and Zuarungu Junior High and Primary schools, gave the importance of the emergency response.





He said the application of the skills could save lives in emergencies in the school environment and at home and would serve as added knowledge sharing avenue for other teachers.

He said the humanitarian services provided were voluntary and required commitment of members adding that this could help bridge the skills gap in administering minor first aid for cases of bleeding, bites, stings, wounds, shock, fractures, fainting, unconsciousness and convulsions.

Mr Wooma urged school heads to encourage their teachers to fully participate in the exercise and said certificates of participation and First Aid Handbooks would be given to participants.

Mr Francis Akologo and Mr Joseph Aserekama, facilitators, took participants through first aid delivery and how to perform Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).





The participants, with excitement, took turns to rehearse the CPR and other skills learnt whilst Ms Mariam Anaba, a Teacher, thanked the Red Cross and partners for the training.

