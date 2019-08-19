news, story, article

Accra, August 19, GNA - The Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), has changed the reopening dates of the Senior High School three (SHS 3) from August 19 to 25.

The decision, which the Labour Unions in the Pre-Tertiary Education Sector, also took part, would enable parents, students, teachers and other education workers to prepare adequately for the re-opening of the new academic year.

These were contained in a press release issued and signed by Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the Director General of GES and copied the Ghana News Agency.

The statement said various stakeholders are expected to use the period of the shift to hold further consultations on how to make the re-opening and management of the schools as smooth as possible.

“This means that form three students are to report for the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic year on Sunday, August 25 for academic work to begin on Monday, August 26,” it stated.

GNA