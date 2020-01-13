news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tampuaya (N/R), Jan 13, GNA – An Accelerated Learning Project (ALP) has been launched to impart literacy, numeracy and vocational skills to girls between the ages of 15 and 19 years, and have either dropped out of school or have never been to school, for them to become employable.

About 2,300 girls in 92 communities in the Nanumba South and Kpandai Districts of the Northern Region are to benefit from the project, which would run for four years, and would also be supported to own their own businesses.

The ALP forms part of the Strategic Approaches to Girls’ Education (STAGE) project being implemented by the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), an NGO, as part of a consortium led by World Education Incorporated, with funding support from the Department for International Development under the “Leave No Girl Behind” programme of its Girls’ Education Challenge window II.

STAGE seeks to support educationally, marginalized girls to improve on their lives through education by achieving and acquiring literacy and numeracy skills, relevant knowledge, skills and attitudes needed for life and work.

Mr Hardi Tijani, Executive Director of RAINS, during the launch of the ALP at Tampuaya, a community in the Nanumba South District, said “When the girls acquire vocational skills and graduate from the STAGE project and engage in some form of work that was a step towards the fight against poverty”.

Mr Tijani urged all community members to support the project to ensure its sustainability and improve their living conditions.

Mr Yakubu Suhununu, Assistant Director in Charge of Supervision at the Nanumba South District Directorate of Education, who represented the District Director of Education, lauded the project, saying it would help to better the education of children, especially the girls in the area to make them responsible citizens.

He urged the community members to support the project and not to leave it in the hands of only parents of beneficiary girls.

Mrs Mary Akumbisah, Nanumba South District Girl-Child Education Officer advised parents not to give out their daughters for marriage, but to allow them to fully benefit from the project to acquire relevant skills to support their development.

Chief of Tampuaya, Naa Dawuni Nanundoo, commended RAINS for selecting his community to be part of the STAGE project, and said it would help out of school girls to acquire vocational skills and encouraged the beneficiaries to take the project seriously to realise its full benefits.

Madam Wedad Sayibu, Progammes Manager of RAINS presented learning materials including; primers, exercise books, pencils, and erasers to the Chief of the community for the learners.

GNA