news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum



Nsawam (E/R), Jan. 22, GNA - The Rainbow Trust Foundation (RTF), a non-governmental organisation has donated assorted textbooks to schools at Nsawam in the Eastern Region to enhance teaching learning.

The schools are Kwashikrom Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Fotobi Primary and JHS, Kwakyekrom Primary and JHS, Bowkrom Primary and JHS, Nsawam Presbyterian Primary and JHS, Nsawam SDA Primary and JHS, Kitani Primary and JHS and Ahodwo Primary and JHS respectively.

Madam Joyce Phyllis Ampofo, the Founder of the RTF in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the presentation of the items said the organisation aimed at donating books to less-privileged children to ensure equitable quality education and to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

She said this was in fulfillment of the UN goal that every young person everywhere should have the opportunity to access quality education to meet the 2030 agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4).

Madam Ampofo said the future of the nation depended on the youth and therefore it was the responsibility of the older generation to ensure that they received the needed support to develop their potential to the fullest.

“Additionally, it is also the right of every child of school-going age to learn how to read to guarantee his success in education,” she said, adding that; “If Ghana will develop socially, economically and politically it will depend on how we nurture the next generation.”

Madam Ampofo said the Foundation had donated books to 100 schools with over 10,000 students benefitting.

She said they recognised the fact that government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of providing the schools with educational materials “hence those of us who have benefitted from past interventions by government should give back to society as a social commitment.”

“The RTF believes that there is no better time to act than now and therefore seeks to mobilise resources to help make literacy a major asset for every child in Ghana,”

Madam Ampofo said it could be achieved through the support of every Ghanaian by providing voluntary service, donation of books, financial support and commended Book Aid International for their support.

She appealed to philanthropists and other non-governmental organisations to assist the RTF in delivering books from the port.

The RTF was established in 2013 with the objective of working to improve children’s access to and participation in quality education in Ghana.

GNA