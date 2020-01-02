news, story, article

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA



Kade (E/R) Jan 2, GNA - Baffour Twum Bawuaa, the Nkosuohen of Akyem Kade has urged the youth to pursue careers in technical and vocational education to better their chances of employment and drive national sustainable development.

He said there were more job opportunities with better remunerations in the technical and vocational fields, than the formal sector adding that, the former was an idle field to the mass wealth.Baffour Bawuaa who gave the advice in an interaction with the media urged stakeholders to prioritise skills training education to help drive the government’s industrialisation agenda and ensure economic transformation.

He said, he would collaborate with Osabarima Asare Twe ll, chief of Kade and put measures in place to build a modern community centre, which would serve as a skills training centre for the youth in Kade.

Baffour Bawuaa also advised the youth not to allow politicians to use them for their selfish gains.

