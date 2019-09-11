news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA



Bibiani (W/N), Sept. 11, GNA - Mr Alfred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, has distributed uniforms to six schools within the Bibiani Municipality during a visit to monitor enrolment of pupils on My-first-day-at-school.



The visit took the MCE, the Municipal Director of Education, Madam Emefa Boateng, and some officials of the Ghana Education Service to schools including Lineso M/A Basic, Abokyikrom Primary, Anglican Basic School, Bassenegle D/A Basic and Bibiani Community Primaries A&B.

The team welcomed the Kindergarten and primary one pupils and encouraged them to “feel at home and learn.’’

The pupils were refreshed with assorted drinks and biscuits and presented with learning materials including exercise books, pencils, sharpeners and erasers.

Mr Amoah commended the Government for policies such as the Free Senior High School (SHS), School Feeding Programme, Capitation grant, Free School Uniforms, New Curriculum for Basic school and infrastructure development to promote education.

He advised the pupils to learn hard to enjoy the Free SHS after basic school adding; “I’m optimistic that many of you will become members of Parliament, MCEs, lawyers, doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers, journalists and bankers in the future.”

Madam Boateng, on her part, said most schools were suffering from infrastructure deficit within the Municipality, which had affected enrollment.

She, therefore, said it was heartwarming that the Municipal Assembly had expressed readiness to tackle the infrastructure problems to enhance enrollment.

Mrs Boateng cautioned parents and guardians to refrain from using their children on the farm during school hours so as to guarantee them a brighter future.

Mr Frank Adjei Mensah, Head Teacher of Community Primary ‘A’, thanked the MCE for the items, particularly the school uniforms, which would lessen the burden on parents.

GNA