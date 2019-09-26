news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Tamale, Sept 26, GNA - Leadership of some public universities workers unions have raised objection to plans by government to migrate the payroll of public universities to the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) of the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD).

The unions noted that, there was not enough consultations with the major stakeholders of public university unions on the intended migration.

The unions include the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA), University Teachers Association (UTAG) of the University for Development Studies, Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and Senior Staff Association -University of Ghana (SSA-UG).

The objection was raised in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale and jointly signed by Dr Iddrisu Tanko, President of GAUA, Prof Addah Wesseh, President of the UTAG, Mr Abdul-Majeed Yussif, Chairman of the SSA-UG and Mr Sulemana Abdul-Rahaman, Chairman of TEWU.

The Leadership of these public universities unions stated that the CADG was already faced with salaries and emolument issues such as promotions, placement of grades, and processing of allowances of staff in the public sector, and indicated that adding staff of the public universities would further worsen these challenges.

It would be difficult for the CAGD to determine the real worker from the ghost worker as well as make payroll management ineffective, especially in terms of information on absenteeism, vacation of post, deceased staff and retirement.

"All documents (inputs forms with supporting documents) for new employees, promotions, upgrading etc) is often done within the University with ease but will take time for the CAGD to implement it effectively," it added.

In August 2019, the CAGD announced that the department had started a programme to sign public tertiary institutions onto the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) to help track and harmonise all payments from the Consolidated Fund.

This, it noted, formed part of the Department’s resolve to put all government sub-vented public institutions on the GIFMIS.

The CAGD also noted that public universities conducted financial transactions outside the GIFMIS platform contrary to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 926).

GNA