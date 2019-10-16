news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Lakpa(E/R), Oct 16, GNA - The Country Director of the International Child Development Programme(ICDP), Ms Joyce Lanyo has observed that touching girls inappropriately either in the home, school or in the community is unacceptable.

She therefore urged community leaders to help protect the girls and young women in their communities and ensure that they completed their education and acquired skills that could help them to be useful citizens.

Ms Lanyo was speaking at the observation of the International Day for the Girl at Lakpa in the Okere District in the Eastern Region.

The day was organised by ICDP in partnership with Plan International, Ghana under the Girls Advocacy Alliance Project, which is sponsored by the Netherlands Foreign Ministry.

The day was marked on the theme”Empowering Girls for a better tomorrow” and was attended by school children, teachers and members of the Lakpa and surrounding communities.

Ms Lanyo reminded parents that educating their boys alone and neglecting the education of their daughters was unacceptable and said if given equal opportunities, girls could also excel and play the roles boys played.

She advised girls to be courageous and take advantage of all opportunities that came their way.

Nana Koiba, Akwamuhemaa of Larteh Kubease advised women to be interested in the education and training of their children especially daughters.

She advised girls to also focus on their education when they go to school and avoid following bad friends who could lead them to destroy their future.

GNA