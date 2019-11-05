news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Nsaba (C/R), Nov. 5, GNA - Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, has presented 600 dual-desks to the Agona East Education Directorate to be distributed to needy schools for effective teaching and learning.

The presentation was in response to pleas from heads of basic schools in the area who are in dire need of desks.

Prof. Yankah said government was poised to providing the necessary logistics, infrastructure and teaching materials to both basic and senior high schools to improve education and reduce poverty levels.

He said government would never rest on its oars to ensure that problems facing the education sector were resolved.

Prof. Yanka, who is also the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Agona East, cautioned heads of basic schools who gave out classrooms for church services to stop the practice as that contributed to damaging the furniture.

He said it was the duty of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to check the practice and sanction heads who were found culpable.

Prof Yankah said government had released funds for the construction of a dinning hall and girls and boys dormitories for the Nsaba Presbyterian Senior High School.

The Kwanyako Senior High Technical School has new dormitories and classrooms being constructed while a six unit-classroom block is under construction for the Agona Bawjiase District Assembly School with a fully furnished Kindergarten Block at Mansoful near Nsaba.

Prof. Yankah appealed to the beneficiary schools to take good care of the furniture and gave the assurance that government would work to better the lots of teachers for quality teaching and learning.

He called on the chiefs and the people to vote for him and President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 Elections to sustain the Free SHS and other programmes to promote human development.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East, commended Prof. Yankah for the numerous assistance provided to basic and senior high schools including infrastructure, computers and accessories and teaching materials.

He said the Assembly was working on the health and agricultural sectors and reshaping feeder roads in the District to boost the local economy.

Ms Vida Amoah Mintah, the Agona East Director of Education, who received the desks, commended Prof. Yankah for the assistance and said they would be distributed to the deprived schools.

