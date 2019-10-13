news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, Oct. 13, GNA - Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education has asked members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) to demonstrate goodwill and go back to the classroom.

He said "a continued strike action is no longer necessary since negotiations between TUTAG and the Government have been smooth and just about ending."

Prof. Yankah said this in Ho at the investiture of Prof. Ben Honyenuga as the first Vice-Chancellor of the Ho Technical University (HTU).

TUTAG last Tuesday declared an indefinite nationwide strike over poor working conditions following the conversion of Polytechnics into Technical Universities.

Prof. Yankah said talks were ongoing and that "loose ends will indeed be tied early next week," and asked the lecturers to avoid derailing the academic calendar.

The Minister reiterated government's commitment to ensuring that technical universities conformed to the norms and culture of universities and reassured that all welfare issues were being addressed.

He commended HTU for taking good lead in Competency Based Training and announced that government would soon provide state-of-the-art laboratory equipment to some selected technical and vocational institutions including the Ho Technical University.

Prof. Honyenuga, the first Vice-Chancellor of HTU said he would provide quality leadership and reposition the University as a global player with focus on research and innovation.

He promised to resuscitate the production units and departments of the University to elicit appropriate financial returns to support its Internally Generated Fund.

Prof. Emmanuel James Flolu, Council Chairman, HTU, called for unity among staff and faculty and support for the new Vice-Chancellor.

GNA