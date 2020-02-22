news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb.22, GNA - Right Reverend Professor Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere has been inducted as the Vice Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), pledging to provide quality leadership to make the University a centre of academic and technological excellence.

The colourful but solemn ceremony brought together academics, diplomats, government officials, traditional rulers, family members, friends and students of the University.

Professor Owusu-Sekyere replaces Prof Osei-Wusu Achaw who occupied the position in acting capacity.

Reverend Prof Harold Amonoo-Kuofi, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the CCTU, administered the Oath of Office to the Vice Chancellor and admonished him to allow the Council and the Academic Board to function well.

Prof Owusu-Sekyere indicated that his vision was to make the University a leading, innovative and entrepreneurial technical university in Ghana with local, national and global influence.

He outlined some of his vision to include promoting sustainable academic and industrial collaboration, a state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure to allow for the adoption of innovative practices and project the university as a partner in development.

He spoke about his mission to produce critical thinkers, innovative, entrepreneurial, and goal oriented graduates to provide solutions to local, national and global challenges.

Prof Owusu-Sekyere said he would make research and publication a central part of the University, give prominence to staff development and advocate for infrastructural development.

“One of the things I want CCTU to be recognised for is its entrepreneurial acumen. Apart from our niche area, which is Renewable Energy, what will distinguish us from other technical universities, therefore, will have to be entrepreneurial culture,” the Vice Chancellor stated.

With a niche in renewable energy, he said the University was making frantic effort to set up a renewable energy village and called for support from stakeholders to make that a reality.

He promised to be transparent and work towards establishing a people centred administration to give more confidence to staff and called on the Head of the Academic Department to provide excellent academic leadership.

Prof Owusu-Sekyere expressed gratitude to the University Governing Council for the confidence reposed in him and promised to give of his utmost best to promote the University’s image and contribute to its growth and development.

Prof Amonoo-Kuofi, on his part, implored the new Vice Chancellor to be guided by the rule of law, follow laid down rules and procedures to protect funds and concentrate on developing the niche area of the University.

He advised him to build strong relationship with education stakeholders without losing focus on the core mandate of technical universities.

The core mandate includes providing higher education in Engineering, Science, Technical and Technology based disciplines and applied arts related fields.

Prof Owusu-Sekyere was appointed Vice Chancellor by the University Council having sailed through the strict and highly competitive search process on Friday, April 12, 2019.

He is a Professor of Agricultural Engineering with rich experience in university management and leadership.

He began his academic career as an Assistant Lecturer, Department of Agricultural Engineering at the University of Cape Coast in 1998, and rose through the ranks to become a full Professor.

He was promoted to the rank of Senior Lecturer in 2007, Associate Professor in 2010 and full Professor in 2012.

Prof. Owusu-Sekyere obtained his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Cranfield University, United Kingdom (UK) in 2005.

In the course of his career, he occupied various positions including serving as the Head of the Department of Agricultural Engineering at the UCC from 2008 to 2015, and Vice-Dean of the School of Agriculture between 2013 to 2015, at the same university.

He has also served as the Rector of Perez University College from August 2016 to July 2018 while on sabbatical leave.

The Vice Chancellor has conducted extensive research into deficit irrigation, water saving irrigation, crop water requirement under a changing climate and water control for crop production.

He is married to Mrs Bernice Owusu-Sekeyere with two children.

GNA