By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Oct. 12, GNA - Professor Ben Quarshie Honyenuga was on Saturday inducted the first Vice-Chanvellor of the Ho Technical University (HTU).

He took over from Professor Emmanuel Sakyi who acted as the Foundation Interim Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Prior to his investiture, Prof. Honyenuga served as the Pro-Vice Chancellor/Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University from October 2018 to June 2019.

He has rich experience in teaching for two decades at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Prof. Honyenuga attended and presented papers in several national and international academic conferences and has a significant number of publications to his credit as journal articles, edited books/chapters, course manuals and technical reports among others.

Prof. Emmanuel James Flolu, Chairman of Council, HTU, at the investiture, said the appointment of Prof. Honyenuga was historic and blessing to the University because it was the first time an internal faculty member was appointed as the academic and administrative head of the institution.

He asked the staff and students of the University to support Prof. Honyenuga to succeed because his "office is the embodiment of the soul of the University," and pledged the support of the Council.

The colourful event attracted people from the academia, politicians, traditional and religious leaders.

