By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Feb. 09, GNA - The 1979, 1994, 1996 and 1999 year groups of the Past Ola Girls Association (POGA) have donated furniture in support of the School's 66th Anniversary and Speech Day Celebrations.





The groups also gave 100 chairs each, with the 1996 year group providing a set of musical instruments and a public address system to the School.

Madam Edith Gavor, a Deputy Director at the Ministry of Health, and President of the 1979 year group said their success was based on the good foundation OLA offered its students, and that their support was a show of appreciation.

"We left here as educated women, and we are back to show our appreciation. God bless this school for giving us this foundation," she said.

Akua Afriyie Addae, a Clinical Psychologist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and President of the 1994 year group said they wanted to give back to the school to mark 25 years since they graduated.





She said the School had appealed for chairs for its assemblies, and added that their efforts were complimented by Defiat Construction Limited.

Madam Regina Coffie, Headmistress of the school, receiving the donations, thanked the groups for their support.





Mrs Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of Education, who is also a member of the 1979 group, called on students to emulate the initiatives of their predecessors, and be disciplined in their pursuit of academic excellence.

"You must be assertive. Say no to anything that is negative, and work hard to become better than we are", she said.

