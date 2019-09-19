news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Yendi (N/R), Sept. 19, GNA - Training has begun in Yendi for the 360 persons recruited as facilitators of the Complementary Basic Education (CBE) programme in seven districts of the Northern and North East regions to build their capacity to effectively discharge their duties.

The 16-day training, which is being held simultaneously in the regions, will see the facilitators learn and understand the CBE syllabus, which uses mother tongues to impart literacy and numeracy skills to out-of-school children in the regions.

Plan International Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, recruited the facilitators to teach a total of 8,800 out-of-school children in the districts from October, this year, to June, 2020.

This forms part of its Reaching and Teaching out-of-school Children (REACH) project, with support from Educate A Child and the Ghana Education Service.

The districts included Mion, Karaga, Kpandai, Nanumba South, and Gushegu, Nanumba North and East Mamprusi Municipalities.

The children, aged eight to 16 years, would have the opportunity to acquire basic literacy and numeracy skills in their mother-tongues to enable them to enroll in the formal school system.

Mr Sullah Nmeeuwumbor Samuel, a CBE Master Trainer, advised the facilitators to be meticulous in imparting literacy and numeracy skills to the children to help them to successfully transition to formal schools.

Mr Sulemana Gbana, the Project Manager at the Northern Programmes Support Office of Plan International Ghana, said the training, amongst other refresher programmes held for the facilitators, adequately built their capacity to effectively deliver the CBE programme to ensure success.

Mr Koyei Joseph, a Facilitator, gave the assurance of working hard to help the children to do well and progress to formal schools.

GNA