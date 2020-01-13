news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA



Accra, Jan. 13, GNA- As part of efforts to promote the study of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in schools, a group of United States based philanthropists on Monday donated a total of eighteen laptops to the Liberty Avenue Cluster of Schools at Adabraka in the Greater Accra Region.

The package estimated at a cost of GH¢38,000.00 also includes a projector and screen and a charging station for internet accessibility.

This is also to facilitate research work of teachers to enhance their service delivery and improve upon performances of the students, particularly in ICT.

The Cluster of Schools made up of Liberty Avenue '1and 3' Primary, Liberty Avenue '2' Junior High School and Mantse Tackie '1 and 3' Primary with a student population of over 1,200 had had to rely on a single personal laptop for the teaching and learning of ICT due to the unavailability of computers at it completed lab.

Presenting the items to the schools on behalf of Madam Isoke Haris, the Group Leader, Ms Matilda Arhin, also a Philanthropist, said this formed part of the Group's activities to commemorate government's “Year of Return” initiative.

Ms Arhin who also spearheads the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce, urged the heads of the schools to put the items to good use to ensure it derived the needed benefits for the betterment of all.

She also assured the school of the Group's continuous support in order to improve on teaching and learning, especially in the area of ICT to equip students with requisite technological skills needed for national development.

She also appealed to other philanthropists, especially diasporans to give the country all the needed support they could to facilitate development.

Mr Ishmael Teye Gbenatay, an ICT teacher for Liberty Avenue '2' JHS, said even though the school's performances in the subject over the years had been encouraging, they were not up to expectations, a situation he attributed to the students' inability to have the practical skills of the subject.

He was therefore optimistic that the newly acquired laptops would offer students the opportunity to experience the practical aspects of the subject and broaden their knowledge base for improved performance.

Mrs Beatrice Akumiah, the Headteacher of Liberty Avenue '2' JHS who received the items on behalf of the Circuit Supervisor, the schools and students expressed her gratitude to the Group for its kind gesture.

She appealed to corporate organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations and philanthropists to emulate the gesture by supporting the schools' in any form to complete the efforts of government.

GNA