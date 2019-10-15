news, story, article

Amedzofe (VR), Oct. 15, GNA - Mr David Nyahe, a philanthropist and his family have gifted to the Amedzofe Technical Institute a dormitory facility to help ease congestion.

Mr Nyahe, a hotelier, said the gesture was a corporate social responsibility from his family to the school and community.

He expressed appreciation to the community for giving him the maximum cooperation to complete the dormitory on time and allow for more students to stay on campus.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister who unveiled the new dormitory block lauded the Nyahe family for taking responsibility of a project in the community.

He said no community developed without education, because it helped unlock potentials.

Dr. Letsa said such initiatives lifted burdens off the back of government and allowed for development to be swift.

Mr John Atsu, the Principal of the School, expressed gratitude to Mr Nyahe and said almost all 300 students had to attend school from the town because of inadequate dormitory facilities.

Mr Atsu assured that the facility would be put to good use.

