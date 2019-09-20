news, story, article

By Millicent Tamakloe/Janet Ansah/Abigail Yadago/Georgina Agyen, GNA



Koforidua, Sept. 20, GNA - The headmaster of Pentecost Senior High School (PENSEC), Mr Peter Gyamfi, has called on parents to be calm as the Ghana Education Service (GES) solved the School placement challenges.

He noted that chaotic situations at various schools and centers were as a result of errors on the self-placement portal and urged all stakeholders including; heads of various schools, to calm those affected parents and students and provide them with alternatives to address the situation.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA after going round some Senior High Schools (SHS) to assess the situation, Mr Gyamfi said most students after being placed in a school went ahead to do self-placement for a school of their choice making it double selection and therefore their names did not appear on any school list.

The Headmaster advised parents and students to be careful when selecting their schools and urged heads of the Junior High schools to put measures in place to assist both parents and candidates in the school selection to avoid some of the challenges

He assured parents of working to correct anomalies before students were finally admitted to ensure all prospective students to the school started classes equally

The situation at various schools including; Ghana Secondary School (GHANASS), Koforidua Secondary Technical School (SECTECH) and PENSEC was generally calm and the green track students who were admitted were going through the formalities to start schooling.

However some parents at Koforidua SECTECH complained about the items listed in the prospectus claiming they were expensive.

GNA