news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ve-Golokuati (V/R), Sept. 22, GNA - Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, Pencils of Promise (PoP), has said the Non Governmental Organization would soon supply 1,600 electronic readers to 20 basic schools in Volta, Oti and Eastern regions.

He said the objective was to expose both teachers and learners to the current trend of teaching and learning and also to build the capacity of the teachers for effective academic delivery.

Mr Gobah said this at the launch of PoP's 2019/2020 teacher support and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme at Ve-Golokuati RC Basic School in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

He said a total of 30 schools in Volta, Oti and Eastern regions would benefit from the programme and would be supplied with WASH facilities as well as teaching and learning materials.

The Country Director said teachers from the beneficiary schools would be trained in interactive teaching methods, classroom management and positive discipline of children to enhance quality teaching and learning at the basic level.

He said teachers were the first point of contact when it comes to teaching and learning, therefore it was necessary to give them the needed capacity building on how to handle learners, and also to make teaching and learning appealing to them.

Mr Gobah said PoP is investing in teachers because it believed that such investments would benefit the children, adding that “if you have well trained and motivated teachers in the classroom, our belief is that you will turnout good and motivated learners who will become responsible future leaders."

The Country Director said teachers from 107 schools in Volta, Oti and Eastern regions have already been trained on the new curriculum to enable them deliver effectively on their core mandate.

Mr Gobah also used the occasion to donate desks, dustbins, water filters, teaching and learning materials to Ve-Golokuati RC Primary School.

Ms Margaret Mary Debre, WASH Coordinator, PoP, said the beneficiary schools would also be trained on safe school environment, clean water, hand washing, menstrual hygiene to enable them remain healthy and productive.

She said PoP was currently running WASH in 80 schools and urged both teachers and parents to support the programme so that it could achieve its intended purpose.

Mrs Theodora Awumey, Head teacher, Ve-Golokuati RC Primary School, expressed gratitude to PoP for the gesture and assured the Country Director that the items would be put to good use.

Mr Caesar Dei-Tutu, Acting Director of Supervision, Afadjato South Education Directorate, also lauded PoP for its continued support for schools in the District.

GNA