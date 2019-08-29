news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Aug. 29, GNA - Pencils of Promise (PoP) a non- governmental organization with focus on education operating in the Volta, Oti and Eastern Regions has renewed its five year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Education Service and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council to improve the standard of education in the Volta Region.

In 2014, a similar engagement saw the NGO provide school infrastructure, training programmes, teaching and learning materials, construction of sanitation facilities and hygiene education in schools.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, PoP, said the new MoU would allow his outfit to support government implement the new curriculum and help the country achieve Sustainable Development Goal four.

He said under the new arrangement, PoP would build kindergarten blocks, partner local assemblies, Members of Parliament and other NGOs for lifelong learning.

Madam Enyonam Amafuga, Regional Director of Education, commended PoP for bridging the education gap between rural and urban areas in the Region and pledged the readiness of the Directorate to continue the journey with the NGO.

Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu, said PoP was "God sent" to make Volta Region a citadel of education again.

Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, commended PoP for its commitment to education and child protection in the Region and said the Regional Coordinating Council was happy to be partnering it in repositioning the Region as the best in education.

Pencils of Promise is said to have constructed 170 classroom blocks in Oti, Eastern and Volta Regions, with a few having finishing touches.

This is aside supports for water and sanitation activities in schools, provision of desks, teaching and learning materials and refresher training for teachers.

GNA