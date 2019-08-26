news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Abetifi (E/R), Aug. 26, GNA - The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has cautioned government on the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in schools.

It said there is the need to be careful not to introduce ideas and attitudes that were incompatible with our religious and cultural values.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the 19th General Assembly held at Abetifi, the PCG said “while carefully packaged sexuality education can be helpful, the General Assembly wishes to caution against the introduction of inappropriate concepts and practices to our children of any age that can be damaging to the institutions of marriage and family life”.

Reverend Professor JOY Mante, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG, who presented the communiqué, urged government to consult widely all its key stakeholders especially the church to avoid any opposing stands.

The Moderator of the PCG expressed worry that on various occasions, government has failed to consult the PCG, a key partner in education, on matters that affects education in the country.

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana currently has 2,499 government assisted basic schools, 45 private basic Presbyterian schools, 32 senior High Schools (29 assisted and three purely private)two vocational schools, five colleges of education (all government assisted), a University College and chartered Research Institute and the Trinity Theological Seminary which they share in ownership with four other denominations.

The General Assembly is the highest decision making body of the Church and the meeting is held annually and attended by stakeholders both home and abroad to deliberate on proposals and matters that affect the growth of the church and this year’s theme was: “Let Christ be formed in you”.

On corruption, the PCG expressed concern about the persistent corruption in high and low levels of public service and the seeming lack of commitment on the part of authorities in dealing with the canker despite the impressive array of anti-corruption legislations.

The General Assembly called on government and state institutions to work with the law courts to swiftly punish all those found guilty of corruption.

The General Assembly affirmed the PCG’s commitment to partnering government in promoting and upholding the peace and prosperity of the nation adding that “without the grace of God our nation’s efforts cannot yield much”.

GNA