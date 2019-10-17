news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 17, GNA - The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education has directed the Secretariat of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to supervise the construction of physical infrastructural projects they were undertaking.

This will facilitate the completion of the projects and guard against shoddy works.

Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, the Chairman of the Committee, who gave the directive said with the successful implementation of the free Senior High School programme, there was the need for the Fund to ensure that all abandoned projects were completed as soon as possible.

In an interview with newsmen in Sunyani on Wednesday to end the three-day working visit of the committee to selected public SHSs in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, Mr Quaittoo expressed disgust over the abandonment of GETFund educational projects in SHSs.

The visit took the 12 out of the 20-member committee to Sunyani SHS, Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School, Tuobodom SHS, Techiman SHS, Ola Girls SHS and Ahafoman SHS.

They inspected educational projects and interacted with the staff of the schools to ascertain peculiar challenges confronting the implementation of the free SHS programme.

Mr Quaittoo observed that enrolment jumped because of the free SHS, hence the need for the government to provide classroom blocks, dormitories, sanitary facilities and dining halls.

He said problems such as lack of teacher’s bungalows, assembly halls, and toilets ought to be given the required attention.

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the Member of Parliament for Akasti North, and a Ranking Member of the committee told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the committee would recommend to Parliament to terminate contracts of unsatisfactory Contractors.

He said the committee directed the heads of institutions to provide details of all contractors who abandoned their projects for action to be taken against them.

