news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Techiman (BE/R), Oct. 15, GNA - The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education has called on government to expand physical educational infrastructure projects in public Senior High Schools across the country.

The Committee said it was imperative for the government to facilitate the completion of educational infrastructure projects, which have become standstill or abandoned in some SHSs.

This will create room for more students to be enrolled and benefit from the government's flagship free SHSs programme and promote conducive environment for effective teaching and learning as well.

Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, the Chairman of the Committee, made the call when 12 out of the 20-member committee visited some Senior High Schools in the Techiman Municipality in the Bono East Region.

The Committee is embarking on a nationwide visit to some Senior High Schools to monitor, assess, evaluate, identify and help address bottlenecks hindering the smooth running of the free SHS programme.

They visited and inspected educational projects at the Techiman and Tuobodom SHSs and will visit some schools in the Bono and Ahafo Regions as well.

Mr Quaittoo indicated that inadequate physical infrastructure projects remained key challenges impeding the smooth running of the free SHS programme, hence the need for the government to place priority and address such challenges.

"We think it is imperative for the government to speed up processes to complete and expand physical infrastructure projects in all the SHSs in the country," he said.

He said sanitary facilities - toilets and washrooms must also be improved in many of the schools to improve on hygiene.

Mr Quaittoo said the work of the Committee centered on improving infrastructural development, teacher-students ratio, academic performance, teacher's welfare and student enrollment.

GNA