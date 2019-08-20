news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 20, GNA – Mrs Bernice Addae, the Municipal Director of Education of La-Dadekotopon, has called on parents to speak their local dialect with their children at home as this would help them appreciate their cultural values.



She said this would help the children, especially those at the basic school level, to become fluent in their local languages and also understand the use of the English language in the socio-cultural environment.

She said there is the need for the schools to cater for the child’s needs for the English language, saying; “Even if the medium of communication with the children at home is English language, it should not in any way overshadow the use of the local language.”

Mrs Addae said this at the 6th graduation and awards ceremony of the Osagyefo Leadership International School (OLIS) at Labone in Accra.

The event was held under the theme: “Quality Basic Education, A Tool for Nurturing Ghana’s Future Leaders.”

Mrs Addae said: “As parents we would be neglecting our rich culture if we fail to transmit important cultural values associated with the indigenous language to our children. Let us help our children to be proficient in their own indigenous language at their formative years as we eagerly expect them to communicate in the English language.”

Mrs Addae said once a child can speak any of the local languages fluently, it becomes easier for that child to appreciate and communicate in the English language.

“Until children are taught to understand their own language, they would gradually they lose their cultural identity,” the Director said.

Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, the Board Chairman of the school and the Chairman for the occasion, said the school has adhered to the directives of the Ghana Education Service not to use the cane as a tool for discipline.

Mr Seth Korgah, the Principal of the school, said even though the management of the school was complying with the GES directives, it would not shirk its responsibility to discipline the children depending on the degree of the offence with prescribed modes of punishment.

GNA