By Seth Danquah, GNA



Bankyease (W/R), Sept. 17, GNA - Mr Joseph Bagbin, the Headmaster of Peter Piper’s Learning Ways, a basic school in Bankyease, a suburb of Takoradi, has called on parents to pay their children’s fees early to enable the school to serve them better.



He said delays in fee payment was a major setback to the school as some parents still owed fees for the last academic year.

He noted that no institution could function well without the needed resources and, therefore, appealed to parents who owed fees to endeavour to pay to facilitate teaching and learning.

Mr Bagbin said this at the 13th Graduation, Speech and Prize-giving Day of the School.

He said the School was to provide quality but affordable education to the Ghanaian child and called on parents to uphold their responsibility of providing the needs of their children to help in enhancing education for all.

Mr Bagbin noted that some parents did not supervise their wards in doing their homework and this led to the child acquiring low continuous assessment scores, affecting his or her grades in the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

He said high academic performance was a collective responsibility of stakeholders including government, schools, communities and parents and guardians and called on all to be active in creating a conducive environment for academic excellence.

