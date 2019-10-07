news, story, article

Accra, Oct 7, GNA - The Ghana Education Service has encouraged all parents to enroll their children in schools at the age of four years.



"GES is determined that no child is left behind in the nation's effort to mobilise her human resources for accelerated development", it said.

This was in a news statement signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head, Public Relations Officer, GES at a nationwide campaign on Right Age Enrolment (RAE) and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said the RAE helped in early detection of learning difficulties in some children to enable them receive appropriate support.

It will ensure that all children go through formal education unhindered.

Studies have shown that the main challenge facing Ghana"s Kindergarten (KG) education is not exclusion or dropout, instead itis over or under-aged children sitting in KG classrooms and children of school going age who are not in school.

According to Education Management Information System 2017/18, over 400,000 children with right official school going age were still not in school.

However, early enrolment amongst KG children had more benefits. For every GH¢5.00 invested in early learning, about GHS75 more was gained.

The cognitive, social, physical and learning skills are also developed amongst KG children preparing them to be ready for Primary 1.

KG Children are happy and stay in school till completion.

