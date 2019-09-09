news, story, article

By Francis Cofie, GNA



Accra, Sept. 9, GNA – Mrs Audrey Akaba, the Chief Executive Officer of Bambino Montessori at Achimota, has called on parents to stop the habit of moving their children from one basic school to another in a bid to avoid fees arrears.

She said such practice was unhealthy for the promotion of trust between the school authorities and the parents while it hampered academic stability and progression of the child.

Mrs Akaba, who gave the advice at the 30th anniversary of the Veron Preparatory School at Mataheko in Accra, said: “The child who finds himself or herself in different teaching and learning environments could easily become confused and it does not augur well for quality education at the basic level”.

She urged parents to approach the school authorities to resolve matters to allow smooth academic work to proceed for their children.

Mrs Akaba also urged parents to let the children at their formative years complete at least the kindergarten duration at their first location for them to have a full grasp of knowledge that pertains to the very foundation of academic life before any decision of changing the school.

She appealed to them to provide the children with their learning materials and to give them more room to operate for them to unravel their hidden talents.

Mr Albert Botchway, the Headmaster of the Veron Preparatory School, commended the staff of the school for their commitment and hard work, which has resulted in impressive academic results.

He said the school has introduced technology application “EduTech” to make teaching and administration lively and effective, where lesson notes, terminal report and attendance register were done using a mobile application through which information was shared between parents and the school.

Mr George Botchway, the Director of the School, called on teachers to constantly upgrade themselves and keep abreast with changes taking place in the educational sector.

GNA