By Grace Princess Tarwo/Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA



Accra, Sept 16, GNA - Parents who besieged the Ghana Education Service Resolution Centre in Accra to seek solutions to their wards’ school placements on Monday, have expressed their dissatisfaction at the lack of proper coordination of the process.

Challenges have been arising since GES released the list of placed students to selected senior High schools across the country early this month.

The problems included; students with good grades, but had no placement, wrong computerized selection of courses, students placed in day schools outside their region of residence, among others.

However, in order to find solutions to such problems, the service set up resolution Centres across the 10 regions, but this seems not to be yielding the desired results, with many parents and guardians besieging such Centres daily, spending long hours at such Centres without any assurance of finding amicable solutions to their problems.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the Centre in Accra revealed that not much had changed a week after the establishment of the centre, as parents continued to idle about without direction as to what to do.

In an interview with the GNA, disgruntled Mrs Georgina Kyei, a parent said her ward who had selected Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra region was placed at a school in the Upper West Region, a distance she bemoaned would bring untoward hardship to her and the child.

She said she was waiting at the centre since 0300 hours from Kasoa in the Central Region, but as at the time of speaking to the GNA at 1000 hours, she was yet to receive any attention from the officers on duty.

Mr Theophilus Esiaw, another parent who had similar problems said he was at the centre since 0200 hours and bemoaned the lack of information from the officials as to what they were required to do.

“I have left my business just to be here to ensure that the problem for my child is addressed, but since 0200 hours I arrived I am yet to have my concern addressed. They just keep moving us around as and when they like”, he stated.

But perhaps the most troubling challenge amongst all was parents whose wards were rejected by the schools the CSSPS initially placed them.

This was the case of Mr Gyamfi, a resident of Kasoa in the Central Region who reported to the centre with his ward after being turned away by Krobo Girls Senior High in the Eastern Region.

“We checked her placement after the GES released it on Wednesday and she had Krobo Girls Senior High School in Odumase in the Eastern Region so we went there for the prospectus and went to buy the items they gave us. So today we went to the school since she had the Green Track only to be told by the school authority that her name cannot be found. They told us to come back to Accra to rectify only to get here and be informed that the officials have closed”, he said.

They pleaded with the GES to address their concerns as quickly as possible to release them of the stress and ensure their wards went to school.

