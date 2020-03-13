news, story, article

By Nimako Priscilla, GNA



Tema, Mar 13, GNA - Parents have been urged to nurture and guide their children as the lack of it was having a negative effect on their academic performance. .



Mr Elis Kwawu, Headmaster of Twedaase Primary School in Tema, giving the advice, said parental control was still relevant in the academic lives of children just like in the past.

Mr Kwawu who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the changes in the country’s educational setup from independence to now, said most of the students now lacked parental control which was evident in their poor academic performance.

Mr Kwawu said pupils were now left on their own for hours as parents reported home from work late adding that others also slept while their children roamed about or spent the time at internet cafes.

He further stated that discipline in some basic schools was breaking down, attributing it to the banning of corporal punishment as children reported to school late and engaged in activities that were against the schools’ laws.

Touching on the impact of Twedaase Primary which is the first public school to be established in the planned Tema city, he said the school which would be 63 years this year, had shaped many lives in the area over the years.

GNA