By Ebenezer Sowah/ Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Sept. 18, GNA - Mrs Fidelia Dorleku, Free Senior High School (FSHS) Coordinator, Volta/Oti Regions, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that more than 500 cases regarding the FSHS placement in the two regions had been resolved.

She said though they encountered some system challenges during the first week of the process, it was fixed immediately.

Mrs. Dorleku said the number of parents and guardians seeking to change placement and status for their wards this year had increase because most people were now aware and convinced of government's FSHS due to public sensitization and endorsement.

She said the centre would attend to every case brought before it to ensure that students were placed in the schools of their choice to enable them continue with their education without any hindrance.

Mrs Dorleku said “we are focusing on students who fall in the Green Track first, because they are already in school” and urged parents to be patient because they would attend to each and every case.

She said any student placed in a Senior High School within the 16 kilometre radius of his or her Basic School would automatically become a day student and “cannot change his or her status.”

Some parents who spoke to the GNA said they were frustrated with the process and blamed the Ghana Education Service (GES) for not doing diligent work.

At the time GNA visited the centre several parents were still in queue to be attended to.

