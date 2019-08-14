news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi Adabokrom (W/N), Aug 14, GNA - A total of 1,013 basic school teachers in the Bia West and East districts of the Western North region would be trained in the new education curriculum which begins next academic year.

Currently, one hundred and fifty two basic school teachers from public schools are benefiting from the week-long training workshop.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Sefwi Adabokrom, Mr Abraham Fletcher, Bia East District Director of Education said the new education curriculum developed by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NACCA) was a shift from the objective based curriculum to a standard-based programme, which focuses on practicals.

This he explained, would produce pupils who are more innovative, critical thinkers and problem solving in society.

The District Director called on teachers and stakeholders in the educational industry to take the training programme serious to change their teaching methods since the concept was more practical oriented.

Mr Richard Chebure, District Chief Executive of Bia East, commended the teachers for participating in their numbers and urged them to embrace the new Curriculum in order to transfer the knowledge gained to pupils in their respective schools, and pledged the district assembly’s commitment to assist teachers in the district.

He in this regard, presented two brand new motorbikes to the Bia East Education Directorate to be given to circuit supervisors to enhance supervision in the district, especially in places with bad roads.

Some of the participants expressed delight in the programme and promised to impart what they would learnt to the future generation and called on the Education Ministry to implement better policies for teachers who accept postings to rural communities.

GNA