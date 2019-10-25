news, story, article

By Francis Cofie, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Oregun International School at Mallam in Accra has launched its 10th anniversary with a call on stakeholders in education to contribute effectively to achieve success in quality education.

Mr Emmanuel K.K. Mensah, the Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association of the Tema Secondary School who made the call said education was a process and it needed all hands on deck to achieve the desired goals for national development.

He said the founders of the Oregun International School were driven by a commitment to a greater good with the conviction that if every child was given equal educational opportunity in an enabling environment, he or she would excel.

Mr Mensah, a former Parent-Teacher Association Chairman of the Oregun International School who launched the anniversary urged the school not to be complacent with its past glory, but should continue to deliver on the promise of providing quality education.

The theme for the anniversary is “Harnessing Talents through Quality Education.”

Activities lined up for the month-long anniversary celebration include; traditional day, career day, debate, inter-school sports, homecoming among others to be climaxed with a speech and prize-giving day.

Mr Vanderpuye Shamsudeen Allotey, the Headmaster of the school said ten years of churning quality education, moulding and shaping the lives of children were no mean achievement, adding that the school had everything to show for, including; the excellent results of the pupils in seven consecutive times at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Oregun, he said, was proud to partner parents to build a formidable future for the young ones and urged them to actively participate in the activities of the anniversary.

Mr Ebenezer Asiedu, the Director of the school said it would continue to remain steadfast in her resolve and commitment to provide resources and the environment for successful learning.

He called on parents to contribute their quota to help advance the cause of giving their children the best of education for a desired outcome.

He said there were plans in place to award scholarships to the needy, but brilliant students of the school.

GNA