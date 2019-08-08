news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, Aug 8, GNA - Mr Frederick Opare-Ansah, MP for Suhum Constituency, has taken some students from second- cycle schools in the constituency through the work of parliament, and explained that political divergence does not mean enmity.

“You go to the coffee shop or cafeteria after the house has adjourned or suspended sitting, and you will see MPs in the House, from different political parties or ideologies sharing a meal together, or chatting and discussing issues in a friendly atmosphere, “ Mr Opare Ansah said.

He added: “We are not enemies.”

Mr Opare-Ansah gave the explanation when a combined group of students from three second –cycle schools in the Suhum Constituency-Suhum Islamic Senior High School, Suhium Secondary Technical School and Suhum Presby Senior High School ,with the facilitation of Ambassadors for Free SHS, a non-governmental organisation, visited the House recently before it broke for recess on August 2, 2019,

The students, accompanied by some of their teachers, sat through proceedings, after which the MP and some of his colleagues, from both sides of the House engaged them in a conversation.

Mr Opare-Ansah said despite the fact that they were coming from different parties, consensus building was necessary for decision of the House to be carried through.

Citing the recently passed Vigilante and Related Offences Bill 2019, the MP, who is also Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Communication, said they sometimes take inputs and memoranda from the public that are added into a bill before it was passed.

The Legislator stated that the House worked in Committees, and the positions of the various members from both the Majority and Minority Sides were considered before committee’s report was finalised.

In the long run, the best interest of the people, who the MPs represented was what the House wanted to achieve.

Mr Opare Ansah advised the students to make the best use of the time spent in school, and study hard to come out with good grades, as well as put up good behavior to worthy ambassadors of their schools and the nation, explaining that time lost could not be reclaimed.

He advised the students that any high or enviable position was acquired through academic qualification and good morals.

Mr Opare- Ansah urged the students to strive to excel and be good ambassadors to the Free SHS policy, which he described as a good opportunity for a brighter future,

GNA