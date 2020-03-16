news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Abigail Yadago



Adukrom, Mar 15, GNA - The Okere District Assembly has instituted measures to improve upon education in the district especially, for Junior High School (JHS) candidates.

The measures include bonding all final year JHS students registered for the BECE, to prevent truancy, launch an Okere teachers motivation fund and undertaking a teacher rationalization program by the district education directorate to ensure specialized teachers taught the

core subjects.

This came to light at the inauguration of the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC) at Adukrom where issues such as students playing truancy after registering for BECE, poor supervision of teachers and infrastructure of educational facilities came up for discussion.

The DEOC is made up of eminent citizens with expertise in education who support the management of schools in the district.

Their terms of reference among others is to ensure that all school facilities and infrastructure were in good shape as well as ensure that boundaries of school lands are protected from encroachers.

Mr Daniel Kenneth, District Chief Executive (DCE) and chairman of the committee urged the education directorate to sign an agreement with all BECE candidates to prevent the usual truancy played by the students after registering for the examination leading to poor performance.

He cautioned that the district would not tolerate any candidates who refused to go to school after the registration and directed the education directorate to also sign a bond with students and their parents so that such students are made to refund the registration fee paid by government.

The DCE announced that plans were advanced to launch a teacher motivation fund to support teachers posted to the rural communities to ease their plight.

He explained that the fund would provide means of transportation for teachers who trekked to get to their schools for lack of vehicles plying their routes and also construct teacher’s quarters at remote areas to provide decent accommodation for teachers.

The DCE indicated that in line with the Member of parliament’s vision of providing ‘teachers community’ in every town, the district was constructing five additional teachers quarters at Okrakwadwo, Lakpa, Krutiase, Baware and Amahi.

He therefore urged the DEOC to as part of their mandate contact Okere natives in the diaspora to come to the aid of the motivation fund to realize the intended purpose.

Mrs Comfort Appiah-Ofori, Okere district director of education thanked the district for sponsoring three series of mock examination for the BECE candidates in the district and assured that the assessment would help them strategise to improve upon the BECE results.

