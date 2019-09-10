news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi-Anyinabrim (W/N), Sept. 10, GNA – More than 150 junior high school pupils from Boako and Anyinabrim in the Western North Region have benefited from vacation classes the National Youth Authority (NYA) organised.



The 159 pupils from the Sefwi-Waiwso Municipality benefitted from the programme as part of activities to mark the International Youth Day, Mr Anthony Baah, the Western Regional Director of the NYA, said.

He said it was the core mandate of the Authority to instill discipline, nationalism and patriotism in the youth, the future leaders of the country.

He said indiscipline among the youth was high and that parents, traditional authorities, and civil society groups must help in the fight against the menace.

Okyeamen Kofi Affukaah, the Linguist of Sefwi-Anyinabrim Traditional Council, who chaired the programme, commended the NYA for the initiative, which would help the pupils to improve on their performance.

Some of the pupils who spoke with the Ghana News Agency said they were happy to attend the classes, the first to be organised in the community, and commended the NYA for a good job done.

They indicated that what they had learnt would help them to better understand their lessons this academic year.

Meanwhile well-behaved pupils were awarded educational materials including exercise books and mathematical sets.

GNA