By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Langbinsi (NE/R) Feb. 4, GNA - The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Chairman for the North East Region, Mr Fuseini Nurudeen, has presented a 30-seater bus to the Langbinsi Senior High School in the Gambaga Municipality of the North East Region to facilitate their movement.

He said students in the school went through stress anytime they were travelling on recreational and educational visits outside their campuses due to lack of means of transport.

Mr Nurudeen who hails from the community, had earlier presented furniture to the school to enhance academic work, and said “I see the gesture to the school as a privilege to give back to my people. I am proud of Langbinsi, and the little gift I have will be used to support our future leaders and my people here.”

He said the NPP would do everything possible to ensure that the first batch of students from the school excelled academically and proceeded to the next level of education.

The school was established by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, in September 2019, as a social intervention programme to reduce the rate of school dropouts in the area, and currently has a total population of 151 students comprising 68 females and 83 males.

Mr Nurudeen advised the students to shun bad acts and concentrate on their studies, saying the situation, where students spent ample time on phones chatting with their friends to the neglect of their books would affect their academic performance.

The Chairman emphasized that “Education is the key; without education, you cannot do anything. We are in business, but we need education to grow, so I urge you to study hard and respect your teachers so that they will support you academically.”

Mr Daniel Aloriwer Bukari, the Headmaster of the Langbinsi SHS, in expressing gratitude to the Chairman and the Minister of Local Government who is also the Member of Parliament for the area, said Mr Nurudeen had been of great support to the school through cash and kind donations to assist in the day-to-day administration of the school.

He disclosed that the MP also constructed a three–unit classroom block, administration block and kitchen for the school, and said the school looked promising, “We wish to get more infrastructure to enable us accommodate the many students who wish to attend this school.”

The Senior Girls Prefect of the school, Ms Kusumi Fusheini, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that “This bus will help transport us anytime we are going on educational tours or to visit other sister schools for academic activities such as quizzes or debates. We as students are grateful to Chairman Nurudeen.”

